RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 45,398; an increase of 791 from the 44,607 reported Sunday.
While overall case numbers have gone up with more testing, VDH data show the percent of positive results are continuing a decline that started in the middle of April.
The 45,398 cases include 43,247 confirmed cases and 2,151 probable cases. Also, there are 1,392 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,282 confirmed and 110 probable. That's an increase of 17 from the 1,375 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.8%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported 546 cases of COVID-19 in the region it covers. This is an increase from yesterday's count, which listed 525 total cases. There are 21 new cases that have been reported today within the district.
Across the TJHD, 50.7% of the cases have been in white people. 21.4% of the cases have been found in Black/African American people.
19.2% of the region's cases have been found in people between the ages of 30-39.
When it comes to hospitalizations, 51.4% have been in Black/African American people. Most of the region's hospitalizations have also been in people 80 and older, at 30.0%.
A majority of the region's deaths have been in people 80 and older (73.7%).
Health officials within the TJHD have reported 9,587 PCR tests performed. The current seven-day positivity rate for those PCR tests sits at 6.2%.
In total, 10,655 tests have been performed across the health district, including serological tests designed to see if a patient has antibodies for the novel coronavirus.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 11,219 and 387 deaths.
VDH said there are 362 outbreaks in the state, 214 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 785 of the state's 1,392 deaths attributed to the virus.
Eight of the state's outbreaks are located in the TJHD. Of those eight outbreaks, there are 137 cases that are associated with an outbreak. 41 healthcare workers in the TJHD have contracted COVID-19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Paul Whelan contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.