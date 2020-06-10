The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 52,177 — an increase of 439 from the 51,738 reported Tuesday.
The 52,177 cases include 49,785 confirmed cases and 2,392 probable cases. Also, there are 1,514 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,408 confirmed and 106 probable. That's an increase of 18 from the 1,496 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 9% as of Saturday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH on Tuesday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Testing rates across the Thomas Jefferson Health District have resulted in a seven-day positivity rate of 6.1% for all PCR testing encounters. To date, 11,872 PCR testing encounters have been performed.
A PCR test differs from a serologic test because it does not look for the presence of antibodies in a patient. Instead, it looks for the active virus.
In the TJHD, six new cases have been reported, marking a total of 655 cases in the region spanning from Albemarle County through Nelson County.
260 cases have been reported in Albemarle County; the most in any locality within the TJHD. Nelson County continues to have the least amount of cases, as well as zero fatalities or hospitalizations reported.
VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.4%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
The TJHD has 12 outbreaks. Five are in congregate settings, four are in long-term care facilities, two outbreaks have been reported in correctional facilities and one outbreak has been reported in an educational setting.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,746 and 422 deaths.
VDH said there are 404 outbreaks in the state, 228 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 853 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
