The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 53,211 — an increase of 564 from the 52,647 reported Thursday.
The 53,211 cases include 50,853 confirmed cases and 2,358 probable cases. Also, there are 1,534 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,426 confirmed and 108 probable. That's an increase of 14 from the 1,520 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 11 new cases today, for a total of 680 in the region.
79 people have been hospitalized and 19 deaths have been reported.
Albemarle County has the majority of the region's cases, with 272 reported cases. On the opposite side of the spectrum, Nelson County has the least amount of cases in the region, with 18. Nelson County is also the only locality with zero hospitalizations or fatalities reported.
Of the tests reported Friday, a whopping 43,000 new diagnostic COVID-19 tests were part of backlog of tests from two labs. VDH said the backlogged tests all represent negative results; positive backlogged tests were entered into the system manually in past days.
In the TJHD, there have been 12,823 PCR testing encounters. The current seven-day positivity rate sits at 6.3%.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 8% as of Friday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,863 and 421 deaths.
VDH said there are 410 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 870 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
Of the 410 reported outbreaks across the state, 13 are in the TJHD.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.