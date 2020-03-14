The AARP Foundation on Saturday suspended its Tax-Aide services until further notice, according to a news release.
The foundation joins a swath of groups suspending services as part of an effort to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
“A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers,” the release said.
AARP will continue to assess whether it can open again at some or all sites for the remainder of the tax season.
