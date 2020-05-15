Sutherland Middle School

Sutherland Middle School, which opened in 1994, is named for Mortimer Y. Sutherland, a former principal and member of Albemarle’s School Board and Board of Supervisors.

An Albemarle County Public Schools committee has narrowed the list of potential new names for Sutherland Middle School to 9, and is asking the public for input.

Last year, the school division decided to review the names of all 14 schools named for people.

An initial survey seeking suggestions about the school’s name from the public generated more than 400 responses, according to a news release from the division. The advisory committee narrowed the name options to: Hidden Trails, Lake Ridge, Lakeside, Mortimer Y. Sutherland, North Piedmont, Northern Albemarle, Northside, Rivanna, River Ridge and Willow Creek.

A new survey asking for members to pick a preference is available at: survey.k12insight.com/r/9D4fJ2. The survey will be active until June 5 at 5 p.m., and results will be posted on the division’s School Naming Review website.

A public hearing will occur over Zoom June 9 at 6:30 p.m. Then, the advisory committee will recommend three names to Superintendent Matt Haas.

There are also two vacancies on the committee. Anyone interested in serving their community or knows of someone who might be interested can email SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org for consideration.

