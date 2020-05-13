Albemarle County Public Schools is seeking community input on the name of the county’s soon-to-be combined charter schools.
A merger of the two schools, Murray High School and the Community Public Charter Middle School, was approved by the School Board earlier this year.
Murray opened in 1988 and CPCS opened in 2007. Before the 2015-16 school year, CPCS moved to the Murray campus.
A community advisory committee established to recommend a name for the combined school held an organizational meeting this week. The committee includes parents, students and two residents without children in the division.
The committee plans to design and distribute a survey soliciting suggestions for a name.
The committee will publish a list of names from the survey and conduct a public meeting to receive opinions from the community on those names.
The list of names will be narrowed to no more than 10 before a final list of three names are sent to Superintendent Matt Haas. Haas will recommend a name to the School Board.
Other division schools also are being considered for renaming under a comprehensive process; suggestions for Sutherland Middle School are expected soon.
More information on the renaming process can be found at k12albemarle.org/acps/division/school-naming-review/Pages/default.aspx.
To contact the committee, email SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org.
