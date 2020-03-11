Key’s Corner Indoor Market hosts more than 40 vendors, many from the City Market, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each Saturday through March 21 at Key Recreation Center at 800 E. Market St. www.charlottesville.org/ citymarket. (434) 970-3371.
Montpelier celebrates James Madison’s birthday with a special wreath-laying ceremony featuring the U.S. Marine Corps Band, Honor Guard, Color Guard and Firing Detail at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Madison Family Cemetery on the grounds of Montpelier. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
New Dominion Bookshop offers Children’s Storytime at 11 a.m. each Saturday. 404 E. Main St. (434) 295-2552.
Editor’s note: Many local events are being canceled or postponed to help prevent potential contact with the COVID-19 coronavirus. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled, contact the venue before venturing out.
