Members of an Albemarle County advisory committee have honed in on at least four projects to recommend for inclusion in the county’s five-year capital improvement program.
The CIP Advisory Committee, which includes Supervisors and School Board members, wants to see funding for a transportation leveraging program, economic development public-private partnerships and expansions at Cale and Crozet elementaries. Those projects would total nearly $54 million if funded at the highest level.
The advisory committee, which met for the second time Tuesday, is charged with developing a proposal for the five-year capital improvement program that follows funding guidance from elected officials. The Board of Supervisors and School Board agreed in May to spend at most $55 million on capital projects over the next five years. That would mean a projected 4.3-cent tax increase over that same time span.
Two Supervisors and two School Board members sit on the advisory committee, along with a community member and planning commissioner. The Board of Supervisors will have final say on the five-year CIP, which will be included in the upcoming annual county budget.
At a joint meeting in September, School Board members and Supervisors prioritized 10 projects from a list of 30 items totaling $239 million. On Tuesday, county staff members presented three different funding scenarios based on the top four priorities.
The county’s $25 million transportation program would go toward planning and matching other grants in order to bring in more money. The county’s economic development authority would use $4 million in the CIP to gain control of strategic property in the area, according to its request.
Out of the three options county staff presented, only the most expensive option includes the expansion of Crozet Elementary, which is a priority of the school division.
“The high scenario, to me, is the only one that can work for us,” said Jonno Alcaro, chairman of the School Board and a member of the advisory committee. “... Crozet is really our top priority. I know it's a big chunk of money, but this isn't about spending money. It's about where the needs are within our schools.”
Alcaro did suggest finding a way to include some smaller-ticket items such as an $850,000 project to add trails and upgrade areas along county waterways.
Expected to cost $20.4 million, the Crozet expansion would add 16 classrooms and increase the school's capacity to 700 students. The project has been on the School Board’s list for years but current overcrowding at nearby Brownsville Elementary and projected growth has made the need more urgent.
The Cale expansion, recently revised to cost $6.25 million, would address current overcrowding at the school by adding six classrooms in order to serve an additional 100 students. Cale had 720 students enroll this school year, which as of Sept. 4, was 90 more than what was originally projected.
The five-year CIP includes $156 million over five years for maintenance and ongoing projects for county government and school division.
The school division’s long-range planning committee identified more than $181 million in capital needs, including ongoing maintenance and replacement projects, in its annual report.
Scottsville district Supervisor Rick Randolph said he didn’t think the county has made a sufficient case to voters about the school division’s capital needs. Some of the projects will be unavoidable to maintain the quality of services in Albemarle County, he said.
Ann Mallek, who represents the White Hall district, said the School Board was in the best position to make the case about the value of certain projects.
Alcaro said that elected officials need to make their case to county taxpayers for these projects.
“I'm a big believer that price is an issue in the absence of value,” he said.
The advisory committee will meet for a final time from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 in Room 241 of the County Office Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.