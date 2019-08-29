The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is offering free public tours of the center starting Friday.

The tours, led by community guides, will take place at 1 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. Saturdays and will discuss the region's African American history. Participants also can see examples of present-day African American artistic achievement.

On select Saturdays, the center will feature special tours of the Contemporary Gallery. The special tour is $5 per adult; the center's website and Facebook page will have more details.

Private tours, offered Tuesday through Saturday, can be reserved by contacting Elizabeth Klaczynski at education@jeffschoolheritagecenter.org or (434) 260-8723.

