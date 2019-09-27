An Afton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a joint investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement task force and the Albemarle County Police Department.
Brayden Wylie Phillips, 21, accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Albemarle Circuit Court, according to court documents.
He pleaded guilty to maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, making an electronic or written threat, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and use of a firearm in an attempted malicious wounding.
Collectively, Phillips will serve 10 years in prison and, upon release, will be under supervised probation for two years.
On Jan. 8, Albemarle officers responded to a report of a shooting at an occupied vehicle in the county, according to the release.
After an investigation, Phillips was apprehended after a short foot pursuit on Jan. 28 near a residence in the 6000 block of Plank Road in Albemarle.
Phillips was arrested on one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one felony count of attempted malicious wounding, one felony count of communicating a threatening message over an electronic device, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm, one misdemeanor count of damaging property, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
A search warrant executed at the residence yielded approximately 2.5 pounds of marijuana, valued at $8,750; more than 5 grams of cocaine, valued at $570; a handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition, the release said.
Another man, Danny Joel Sorto Guzman, who was also at the residence, was taken into custody without incident and is charged with one felony count of possession of more than a half-ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Sorto Guzman was indicted by a grand jury in June and has a hearing set for December 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.