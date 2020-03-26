Jason Lee, an assistant principal at Albemarle High School, will be the next principal of Western Albemarle High School, effective July 1.
The Albemarle County School Board voted to appoint Lee at the start of its Thursday meeting. Patrick McLaughlin, chief of strategic planning for the division, has served as the school’s interim principal this school year after Darah Bonham was selected to lead Albemarle High School.
“I immediately was impressed with Mr. Lee, especially the care and attention he provides to our students," Bonham said in a statement. "He is a responsive leader who listens to and takes input from all stakeholders. He will bring this quality to Western and it will be invaluable in moving his new school forward."
Lee joined AHS in 2018 and previously was an assistant principal at Ivy Creek, which is part of the Piedmont Regional Education Program, and at Fluvanna High School.
Lee wrote in a message to the school community that the Western Albemarle job is the pinnacle achievement of his career.
“I’m truly humbled by this appointment and the opportunity to join the exceptionally talented faculty, administrative team, and staff in one of Virginia’s highest achieving learning communities,” Lee said in the message. “I admire the enthusiasm of a student body that not only is so successful academically, but also has a strong sense of community service and support for other schools in its feeder pattern."
At Albemarle, he assists with the development of the school’s crisis management plan; manages its budget and student transportation network; and oversees after-school activities, staff professional development, discipline, career and technical education, physical education and fine arts instruction, according to a division news release.
Lee has advocated for the expansion of culturally responsive teaching practices and redesigning of the high school experiences, according to the release.
