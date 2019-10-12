Two airsoft guns were found on the seat of a student's vehicle at Western Albemarle High School on Friday, prompting a police investigation.
According to an email from Principal Patrick J. McLaughlin to families, a caller reported having seen what appeared to be weapons on the front seat of a vehicle in the student parking lot. School division staff inspected the vehicle and confirmed that there was what appeared to be weapons in the car.
"As is our standard operating procedure, we notified the police department, identified and met with the student and parents," McLaughlin said in the email. "The student told us that two pistols were airsoft guns and this was later confirmed to be true."
A county spokeswoman confirmed Saturday that the Albemarle County Police Department investigated the incident, that the items were in fact air guns — not actual weapons — and that no charges were filed.
McLaughlin said the student was sent home and will not be permitted to return to school until "this matter has been conclusively investigated and the division’s student services officer has approved that return."
