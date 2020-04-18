Albemarle County is extending its burn ban through the end of May in an effort to ease strain on emergency officials.
This extends the annual seasonal ban on commercial burns that restricts the open air burning of debris waste from land clearing operations for development and construction projects from February 15 through April 30, which is considered the low-humidity, high-fire potential time of year.
Albemarle County will have periodic reviews to determine whether to extend or shorten the ban, according to a news release.
The presence of more people at home during allowable burning hours during current stay-at-home orders creates a potential for an increase in perceived respiratory ailments that could be mistaken for COVID-19, misconception of what is burning, the severity of the incident, and, though rare, the potential for a brush fire, according to officials.
