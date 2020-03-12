Charlottesville and Albemarle schools are canceling class Monday, March 16, to give staff members time to prepare for possible extended school closure.
The day will be used by staff to prep teaching materials and buildings for other potential changes should schools need to close.
The Greene County school division also announced Thursday that it is using a scheduled professional development day Monday to deep clean its schools and for staff planning.
High school programs at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center are canceled Monday as well, but adult education and apprenticeship programs will proceed, according to a social media post from CATEC.
Local officials have emphasized that the immediate risk to the community is low; however, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday and the Virginia Department of Health said it has identified 17 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
“As we take these steps, it is important to remember that children appear to be only mildly impacted by the coronavirus,” Charlottesville superintendent Rosa Atkins said in a letter to parents. “The health department’s guidance to us is designed to mitigate the spread of the virus to keep our entire community safe, especially older adults and individuals with underlying health issues. These recommendations may change as we learn more from the health department and other authorities.”
In Charlottesville, the after-school program CLASS will have a full-day program for students already enrolled in CLASS.
Albemarle students enrolled in the school's Extended Day Enrichment Program for holidays can attend the program, which will be offered Monday in the Greer Elementary School gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only students registered for the program are eligible to attend and should bring lunch and snacks with them.
Wednesday evening, Albemarle took the next step in its management plan — canceling out-of-county travel — and restricting school activities or gatherings of 100 people or more.
Charlottesville schools said Thursday that the division canceled field trips, events and staff travel that would involve gatherings of more than 100 people or that would take students or staff outside of the Charlottesville area, including out-of-state and international travel.
That includes this weekend's Parent University and the ArtConnections open house, along with District 13 orchestra assessments at Buford Middle School.
"We are preparing — and we ask you to prepare — for the possibility of extended school closures following health department guidance," Atkins wrote. "As we prepare for this possibility, we are developing online or at-home learning plans, and we are exploring ways to get food and resources to families who rely on the school meals program due to food insecurity. Please arrange childcare now for the possibility that we may face extended school closures."
