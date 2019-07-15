This year's Albemarle County Fair will again be held at the outdoor pavilion and grounds of James Monroe’s Highland.
The fair will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. July 25 and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 26 and 27.
The three-day "agricultural celebration" will include more than 100 farm animals, exhibits, baked goods, crafts, family entertainment and a livestock sale. There will be live music, food vendors and educational programming.
In collaboration with Highland, the fair will hold demonstrations of historic and cultural significance, including blacksmithing, handspinning, handweaving and photographic silhouettes.
Residents of Albemarle and surrounding counties of all ages are invited to enter their work — from baked goods to arts and crafts, agriculture and fine arts — for judging at the fair. All entries must be dropped off at Highland for judging between 4 and 8 p.m. July 24.
A full list of entry categories and directions, events and entertainment schedules can be found at albemarlecountyfair.com.