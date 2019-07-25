Though James Monroe’s Highland may best be known for its presidential namesake, this weekend it is the place to be for the livestock, educational booths and food of the Albemarle County Fair.
Punctuated by the sound of bleating animals, bluegrass music and the intoxicating aroma of funnel cakes, attendees had a swath of activities to choose from at the fair's opening Thursday.
Located just a few miles outside of the city of Charlottesville, the fair attracted several hundred people on its first day.
Underneath one of the livestock tents, Nelson County teenagers Grace Huffman and Justin Higginbotham waited patiently for their category to come up. The two were planning to show their freshly shorn sheep in the breeding category.
The sheep, leashed with thin, multi-colored rope, stared blankly as fellow ruminants from an earlier category were judged.
“Judges look for wide hips and a strong stomach, which means the sheep would be good for birthing,” Higginbotham said.
As a judge read the winners of the earlier sheep category, she thanked all of the participants, reiterating what strong contenders they all were.
Under another livestock tent, Jason Woodle, marketing and events manager for Highland and an organizer of the fair, showed displays made by students as part of a new area youth agriculture program.
The program — put on through a combination of efforts by Highland, Charlottesville Parks and Recreation and the Albemarle/Charlottesville 4-H Club — is intended to get students interested in raising livestock, Woodle said.
“The kids got to sort of raise the chicks, and then when they got to be a certain age, they were brought here to Highland to be raised to full adulthood,” he said. “Friday, they’ll get to come down and see the chickens again.”
Though the program is new, Woodle said everyone involved is excited to see more young people getting interested in livestock.
“Just opening the door for these kids to maybe be interested in learning more and joining 4-H is an important opportunity,” he said.
Though livestock and livestock competition remains a linchpin of the annual event, just as important are the variety of local vendors and their booths.
Among them is the Central Virginia Beekeepers Association. Complete with a netted display filled with honeybees and informational displays, Len Soika, the group's president, said the association is hoping to educate folks about beekeeping and the importance of pollinators.
Like much of the country, Soika said Central Virginia has seen a decrease in the honeybee population over the last few years. The phenomenon, called colony collapse disorder, has been attributed to multiple factors.
“We’ve seen the same collapse in population as anywhere else — around 40%,” he said.
Though the decrease in numbers has been significant, Soika said he did not know what kind of an effect the collapse is having on crop yields.
Fair-goers can find refuge from the summer sun underneath a tent where area performers from a variety of genres will perform over the course of the event.
The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5 per person ages 6 and older, and parking is free. For more information, visit albemarlecountyfair.com.