Albemarle County will be providing free face coverings for pickup Friday, according to a news release.
Volunteers will be stationed in parking lots from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup will be contact free, with face coverings placed in the passenger seats of vehicles.
Face coverings will be provided at:
» Wyant's Store in Crozet;
» Crossroads Store in North Garden;
» Joy's Food Store in Greenwood;
» Buck Mountain Episcopal Church in Earlysville; and
» Cismont Market in Keswick.
