Albemarle County will be providing free face coverings for pickup Friday, according to a news release.

Volunteers will be stationed in parking lots from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup will be contact free, with face coverings placed in the passenger seats of vehicles.

Face coverings will be provided at:

» Wyant's Store in Crozet;

» Crossroads Store in North Garden;

» Joy's Food Store in Greenwood;

» Buck Mountain Episcopal Church in Earlysville; and

» Cismont Market in Keswick.

