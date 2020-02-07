Albemarle County is asking residents to take a community survey about issues such as the quality of services, access to resources and taxes.
All Albemarle residents 18 and older are encouraged to spend about 20 minutes to take the survey, which is being conducted by the Center for Survey Research at the University of Virginia at albemarle.org/communitysurvey. All answers are confidential.
“The Albemarle County Community Survey provides an opportunity for the county to hear back from as many residents as possible on a variety of local issues,” said Kara Fitzgibbon, director of the Center for Survey Research, in a news release. “In addition to capturing public satisfaction with county services, this survey is designed to assess how effectively resources are allocated across Albemarle and the extent to which all residents have access to community assets and services.”
A random sample of Albemarle households already has been contacted by mail. All other county residents are eligible to participate in the publicly available web version of the survey.
The publicly available survey will remain open on the county website until Feb. 17. If community members have questions about the survey, they can call the UVa center at (434) 243-5232 or email surveys3@virginia.edu.
