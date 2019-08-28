One of Stacy Rider’s first tasks of the afternoon when she gets to work at Western Albemarle High School is to measure the temperature outside.
Rider, a certified athletic trainer at Western Albemarle, takes out her WetBulb thermometer, which measures humidity, wind speed, ambient temperature and surface temperature to generate one reading. That number determines the level of activity, rest breaks and equipment worn by student-athletes throughout Albemarle County, as outlined in the division’s heat management plan.
Rider is one of two trainers assigned to Western Albemarle. During the school year, she spends her afternoons at the Crozet high school. However, during the summer months, she’s at the school whenever there’s an outdoor practice to monitor the athletes and weather.
She just wrapped up her second summer of attending practices, after the division last year instituted a change to policy that requires trainers to be present at summer practices.
“Prior to that, I’m not aware of anybody having covered their out-of-season practices during the summer,” said Steve Heon, athletic director at Western Albemarle. “We realize that was something that needed to be addressed just for safety purposes for the kids. Now, the county has provided the funding to do that.”
The division’s health advisory board last year recommended having trainers present at summer practices after a Monticello High School student reportedly suffered heat stroke at a July 2017 soccer practice. The family of the student, who survived the incident, sued Monticello officials last October, and the lawsuit is still pending.
Heon said the county schools have had two trainers per high school during the school year for six or seven years to monitor practices and games.
Heat stroke is one of the most severe heat-related illnesses. Less-severe issues include heat cramps and heat exhaustion. With trainers present, students showing signs of any such illness will get immediate attention, Rider said. Cooling measures include fluids, cool towels, a fan and getting into the shade.
Heon said having trainers at summer practices helps to keep students safe.
“Heat-related illnesses can become serious, so you want those who are experts to be around, just in case, to recognize a potential issue but also to deal with it,” he said.
Using the WetBulb measurement is a key component of the revised plan. According to the National Weather Service, it’s a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight. The heat index, however, only measures temperature and humidity and is calculated for shady areas.
Even though school is back in session and high temperatures have gone down somewhat since earlier in the summer, Rider said concerns about heat haven’t gone away. The risk is still an issue through September and into early October, she said.
Rider said that in previous Septembers, late-summer heat waves have limited practices and modified game times.
“While this couple of days might feel good, there’s definitely a chance for fluctuation as we get into the season, and we’re always quick to keep an eye on that,” she said earlier this month.
During practices, Rider said she watches to see if athletes are dragging or committing atypical mistakes. Sometimes, athletes will tell her if they aren’t feeling well. She then sets about to determine the cause.
“Sometimes, it could be as simple as they didn’t eat breakfast that day,” she said.
Rider recommends that students eat well and drink plenty of water to stave off some heat-related problems.
If someone is suffering a heat stroke, Rider said trainers have to act quickly. Once heat stroke sets in, medics have 30 minutes to prevent organ damage. They can use an immersion tub to quickly cool someone down or a mobile polar pod, which is similar to a giant sleeping bag that can be filled with ice and water. Either device helps to start the cooling process while they wait for first responders.
The division’s heat management plan makes Rider and other athletic trainers some of the more powerful people on the field. They have the ability to end practice, call breaks and change the equipment worn.
“Coaches are fully aware of the heat policies that we have,” Rider said. “They are all understanding that when we are out with that monitor, things could change really fast. That’s why we try to be courteous and look ahead.”
Heon said it’s rare for a practiceto be held without a trainer.
Coaches are required to complete an online education course about heat illness prevention, according to the plan. Athletic trainers are tasked with making sure that coaches complete the training and that students and parents receive educational materials about heat-related illnesses annually.
The heat plan also requires cold water to be available at all practices and games. All teams, especially football, have to ease in the use of equipment in order to allow athletes to acclimate to the heat.
“They’ll have three days of just helmets, two days of just the helmets and shoulder pads, and then they’ll start in full pads,” Rider said of football practice, as an example. “... That way, their body can be better prepared and safer.”
The school district has contracted with Physical Therapy at ACAC to put two trainers at each of the county’s three comprehensive high schools, Rider said. Two trainers also work at Charlottesville High School, she said.
Rider stressed the credentials of certified athletic trainers, who are not personal trainers.
“We work under the direction of a physician,” she said. “... We are medical professionals that are highly trained in how to recognize and manage these things. We are very fortunate to have two of us at all the county [high] schools.”
Beyond heat concerns, certified athletic trainers tend to athletes’ injuries, help with exercises and stretches, get equipment ready, take water to the fields and then monitor practices and games for player injuries or illnesses.
“We take the safety of our athletes seriously, and I think we as a county have been making adjustments as the research and the information comes available,” Heon said. “That continues to be a focus.”
