The Albemarle County school division is seeking community input on a range of topics to inform next fiscal year’s budget and future operational improvements, according to a division news release.
The survey, which is available at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/9inLdk, will close Dec. 13. Residents can weigh on the state of school division facilities, programs and services.
The division said in the release that officials will take into account the community survey results, as well as input from advisory committees, when crafting the 2020-21 budget. This year’s operating budget totaled $195.4 million
Schools Superintendent Matt Haas is expected to present his funding request to School Board members Jan. 23.
