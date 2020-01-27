For parents who want to weigh on the Albemarle County school division’s $209 million funding request, the school system will provide free child care during a public hearing Thursday.
The public hearing will start at 6:30 p.m. in Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road.
Parents or guardians can drop their children off beginning at 6:15 p.m. in Room 235, which is across the hall from the auditorium. High school student volunteers, supervised by two teachers, will watch the children.
Haas’ funding request is 7% higher than the current operating budget and includes up to a 3% raise for teachers and provisions to raise the minimum wage to at least $13.50 an hour. Other new expenses will go toward hiring staff members to accommodate a significant jump in student enrollment.
As of last week, the funding request was balanced, meaning the expenditures matched expected revenues. Local funding accounts for about 70.6% of the school system’s revenues.
The School Board will hold a budget work session Tuesday and Thursday before voting on the funding request Feb. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.