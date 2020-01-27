For parents who want to weigh on the Albemarle County school division’s $209 million funding request, the school system will provide free child care during a public hearing Thursday.

The public hearing will start at 6:30 p.m. in Lane Auditorium in the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road. 

Parents or guardians can drop their children off beginning at 6:15 p.m. in Room 235, which is across the hall from the auditorium. High school student volunteers, supervised by two teachers, will watch the children.

Haas’ funding request is 7% higher than the current operating budget and includes up to a 3% raise for teachers and provisions to raise the minimum wage to at least $13.50 an hour. Other new expenses will go toward hiring staff members to accommodate a significant jump in student enrollment.

As of last week, the funding request was balanced, meaning the expenditures matched expected revenues. Local funding accounts for about 70.6% of the school system’s revenues.

The School Board will hold a budget work session Tuesday and Thursday before voting on the funding request Feb. 4.

