An Albemarle County location will be among 39 Virginia CVS pharmacies to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing option.
Self-swab tests will be available, starting Friday, to people who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines, according to a release from the company.
The CVS at 1700 Seminole Trail is participating, according to a release. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Drive-thru sites will accept insurance information, but a spokesman said Thursday that patients should not be directly charged for the procedure.
"Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved by Congress, patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs with their insurance," he said. "Uninsured patients will be covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services."
These new test sites help enable a company goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month — though the company notes that that goal is subject to the availability of supplies and lab capacity, which have snarled other ramp-up efforts.
“If you're worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, in the release. “I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing — at no cost, even if you don't have insurance."
In March, a health insurer conducted a study that found that self-administered COVID-19 tests, which typically do not require the user to reach as far back into the nasal cavity, effectively identified more than 90% of positive patients.
A complete list of CVS testing sites can be found here: cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Currently, the Virginia Department of Health is focused on testing people who are symptomatic, especially hospital patients, health care workers and first responders, and workers and residents of long-term care facilities, prisons, jails and group homes.
The CDC recently updated its list of symptoms to watch for to include fever or chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital also have coordinated several recent testing pop-ups to focus on communities who are more likely to have underlying health conditions or to be uninsured.
The health district is offering free testing in Lovingston on Friday.
People must call (434) 972-6261 to schedule an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday or Wednesday. No one will be tested without an appointment, and tests will be scheduled as first call, first served.
