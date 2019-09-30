Data on achievement and opportunity gaps will be key “building blocks” for Albemarle County schools as the division looks to draft a new strategic plan, schools Superintendent Matt Haas said last week.
The data was presented in the division’s annual equity report, which School Board members approved during Thursday’s meeting. Division staff released the first equity report in 2016. This year’s report includes enrollment demographics and test scores from the 2017-18 school year.
The state released data for the 2018-19 school year in August and announced accreditation ratings Monday. The School Board will discuss the test scores and other metrics at its Oct. 10 meeting when division staff present the annual State of the Division report, which will include targets for boosting student achievement and closing gaps, per an earlier School Board request.
Since the 2016 report, the division has hired more equity education specialists, implemented an equity checklist and adopted an anti-racism policy, among other changes aimed at closing opportunity gaps.
Haas said the division has made some progress in the last year and that the report should be updated.
“[The report] is outdated right now, because we've already made, I wouldn't say significant progress, but the needle is now pointing in the right direction, and that should be reflected in this report,” he said. “But having said that [it] is a great tool that should be part of our strategic planning moving forward.”
Although the information is a year behind, it division officials said it is still useful. Bernard Hairston, assistant superintendent for school community empowerment, said at Thursday’s School Board meeting that there are historical similarities in the data.
On reading tests, county students from different demographic groups saw marginal, if any, pass rate increases. About 86% of white students passed the reading tests, compared with 54% of black students, 55% of Hispanic students and 53% of economically disadvantaged students. The pass rate for Hispanic students went up 2 percentage points from the 2017-18 school year, the largest increase of any demographic group in reading.
In Math, the students fared much better. About 88% of white students passed the math tests compared with 59% of black students, 67% of Hispanic student, 63% of economically disadvantaged students. The latter two student groups both had the highest gain — 9 percentage points — from the 2017-18 school year.
In an interview last week, Haas attributed the math increases to the implementation of a new curriculum and using a common assessment across the division to gauge student learning. This year, teachers across the division are focusing on third-grade reading scores and using different tactics to collaborate and share successful strategies.
The next step for the equity report is to release it to the broader community and schools.
School Board members first saw a draft of the report during their retreat in June. There, they openly wondered why students weren’t doing better in the division. In reading and math, scores for black and Hispanic students in Albemarle rank near the bottom of the state.
“ … It's had a lasting impact on all of us,” school board chairman Jonno Alcaro said of the 32-page document. “I ask the members of this board and aspirants to the board to read or reread the report carefully as this should be the foundation for our work moving forward to close the achievement gaps, yes gaps, and to implement our anti-racism policy.”
The division’s equity and diversity advisory committee is tasked to put out the equity report.
Rusty Carlock, an Albemarle High School teacher, and Ben Allen, associate principal at Cale Elementary, along with Adrienne Oliver, an instructional coach, worked in their spare time over the past year to compile and analyze the data as well as to write the report.
They wrote in an accompanying letter that they hope the data and highlighting the growing achievement, equity, and opportunity gaps in the division push school division leadership to narrow the gap between different demographics.
“Our approach has been one of ignited caution; it is, in our view, impossible to observe the trends herein without experiencing a fiery call to better serve all students, and yet we are keenly aware that the wheels of progress may be unhurried,” they wrote. “When we see the data, we think like educators: Each decimal point is a child we have sat beside and guided; each slope is a parent phone call; and each percentage is a victory lap hand-in-hand with a young person. We ask that you see the same.”
Board member Katrina Callsen said she took away from the report that the division has a lot of work to do and wanted to know what the next steps were.
“Transparency is a great first step with accountability being the step that comes after that,” she said.
The authors made a range of recommendations including ensuring that “diversity is distributed across schools in redistricting decisions” to help improve student outcomes. Much of the diversity’s racial, ethnic and socioeconomic diversity is concentrated in the northern and southern feeder patterns, according to their analysis.
Haas said work on the recommendations is underway and some were included in the division’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget. For example, a recently added data analyst position will help build a dashboard for teachers to receive personalized data on behavioral referrals and suspensions. That analyst also will help create next year’s equity report.
“The work is up and running,” Haas said. “I suggest that the board use the report as a reflection tool as we move into the funding request process for next year. In addition, it will be a big building block in our strategic plan review that we're going to begin this spring.”
To read a copy of the report, go to http://bit.ly/2oow7PL.
