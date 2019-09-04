Thanks to a donation, the Albemarle County Fire Rescue division is now better prepared to rescue pets.
On Wednesday at the county's Monticello Fire Rescue Station, Steve Monaghan donated 10 pet oxygen mask kits to the division as part of Invisible Fence Brand’s Project Breathe Program.
According to Monaghan, pet oxygen mask kits are designed to seal around the muzzle of an animal, creating a tighter seal than if a mask designed for humans were used. A sealed mask delivers oxygen more effectively, which can help save pets in need of resuscitation from a fire.
Using a stuffed dog he nicknamed Wolfy, Monaghan demonstrated what the mask kits contain and how they function.
In addition to the mask, the kit also contains a leash for restraining an animal if necessary. While some rescued pets are unresponsive, others are still conscious and stressed out, which may cause them to try to bite a firefighter, Monaghan said.
“When they come out and they’re non-responsive, our first goal is to get their lungs working again because then we can give them oxygen,” he said. “But with some of the conscious animals, there’s a risk of injury to the rescuer.”
The leash can be used to restrain the animal and also can be wrapped around their muzzle, preventing the risk of biting, he said, demonstrating the technique on Wolfy.
The masks come in various sizes to accommodate pets of different size, Monaghan said. Though most commonly used on dogs and cats, he said he had even heard of a mask being used to resuscitate a pet iguana.
Firefighter Wallace Robertson said he’s rescued many pets over the years and believes these kits will help the fire department to rescue even more.
“Our first priority is to rescue people, of course, and sometimes when we are able to locate pets, they’re unresponsive,” he said. “These masks give us a better chance of helping those animals out.”
The county fire department recently used a pet mask to revive a tuxedo cat named Nellie, who was found unresponsive and not breathing after a house fire broke out in Crozet. Photos of the rescue show firefighters gathered around the rotund critter, reviving her with the mask and some water.
Masks were used again last month when 75 pets were rescued from a fire at the Pet Paradise kennel in Charlottesville. While no pets died from fire- or smoke-related injuries, a dog named Bailey, who escaped during the evacuation, was found dead by a kennel employee two days after the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.