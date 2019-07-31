An Albemarle County furniture store was destroyed in a Tuesday evening fire.
The fire's cause is still under investigation, but store owner Ryal Thomas said he was told a lightning strike could’ve been the spark.
Thomas said he's planning to rebuild Ryal's Furniture, which has been located at 1809 Avon St. Ext. for three years and in business for 35 years.
“I won’t give up on the dream,” he said Wednesday. “We all have setbacks in life.”
Right now, Thomas said his primary concern was his customers’ furniture items that he was working on and were inside the store.
“Some it had great sentimental value,” he said.
Damages are estimated at $150,000 to $170,000, said a county spokeswoman. An automotive business adjacent to the furniture store sustained very limited damage.
Albemarle County and Charlottesville firefighters responded to the scene at about 7:15 p.m Tuesday and battled the two-alarm blaze during a thunderstorm storm. No injuries were reported.
Thomas said he and a friend left the building shortly before the fire started.
“I’m thankful to be alive,” he said.