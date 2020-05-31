Albemarle High School students on Sunday added their voices to the national chorus calling for justice and the defunding of police departments in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
On the heels of Saturday’s “No Justice, No Peace” rally in downtown Charlottesville, more than a hundred people gathered at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire for a few hours Sunday afternoon to protest police brutality against African Americans in response to the May 25 death of Floyd, who was pinned under a policeman’s knee.
“It could’ve been me, and it could’ve been us,” said Faith Holmes, who graduated from AHS this spring and led the rally. “It could still be me, and it could still be us.”
Holmes said the group wanted to send the message that black lives matter and keep the momentum from Saturday going. The Black Student Union at AHS organized Sunday’s demonstration.
Holmes and other students traded off leading chants, which included “money for schools, not police” and “education not incarceration.”
Participants, including community members, stayed on the sidewalk in front of the County Office Building. Albemarle County doesn't allow gatherings on the majority of its front lawn facing the intersection of McIntire Road and Preston Avenue.
