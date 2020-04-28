High school students across Albemarle County will be invited to their schools in May to take a photo in their cap and gown, which will be incorporated into a virtual celebration of the Class of 2020.
The video and photos will take the place of a formal graduation ceremony, according to a Tuesday announcement. Videos will include faculty and student speeches as well as pre-recorded remarks by each school’s principal, schools Superintendent Matt Haas and board chairman Jonno Alcaro.
Graduation videos will be uploaded to YouTube no later than June 15.
Students will be contacted by May 8 with a specific date and time to come to the school to have their photo taken. Additionally, each graduate will receive a class T-shirt and yard sign.
Actual diplomas will be mailed to students.
“While we are disappointed that it has interrupted graduation ceremonies for this year’s class, it cannot diminish our pride in the accomplishments of each graduate, the value of their lasting contributions to our learning community, and our enthusiasm and confidence in their future as they move to the next level in their personal and professional development,” the principals wrote. “2020 will be remembered for many things, but nothing more important to each of us than these things.”
The Daily Progress also is planning to publish an online and in-print special section recognizing the graduating class of each school with individual photos of each student.
Louisa County High School started holding individual graduation ceremonies for students last week at its football stadium. In Fluvanna County, the ceremony was postponed to July 11, contingent on directives and safety protocols in effect at the time.
In Greene County, the ceremony has been postponed, but students can schedule an appointment to come to William Monroe High School with five family members or friends to pick up their diploma and take photos.
