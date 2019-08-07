Jodie Filardo is the new Albemarle County director of community development.
The Albemarle Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to hire Filardo following the retirement of former director Mark Graham last week.
She will start Sept. 9 and will makes $140,000 annually.
Filardo will provide leadership for the department's five divisions: planning, zoning, building, engineering and geographic information system.
She completed her MBA at Arizona State University and holds a bachelor's of arts in economics from Stanford University.
Most recently, she was community and economic development director in Clarkdale, Arizona, according to the town's website.
According to a news release, she has 18 years of public sector experience in revenue management, economic development, sustainability and community development and 20 years of private-sector experience in systems and process engineering and project management.
"This opportunity is a dream come true for me and my family," Filardo said in the release. "Initially the natural beauty of Albemarle County with its rich history and culture drew me to the position. Through my interactions with the leadership team and the community, I'm impressed with the professionalism, high energy, and innovations in process. It's thrilling to be joining at such an exciting time, and I'm looking forward to serving the people of Albemarle County."