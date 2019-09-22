Albemarle County will celebrate the 275th anniversary of its founding with a community celebration Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Office Building-McIntire, attendees can visit a new history exhibit; listen to music by the Charlottesville Municipal Band; explore kids activities, including a touch-a-truck opportunity; learn about county and community services; and view art by Albemarle public school students.
From 10 a.m. to noon, attendees can participate in a "video time capsule."
At 11 a.m., there will be a history talk by Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and Dede Smith, a former Charlottesville city councilor and School Board member and former director of the Ivy Creek Natural Area. At 1 p.m., Sara Bon-Harper, executive director of James Monroe's Highland, will speak.
A celebration program with remarks by local officials will begin at noon.
The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at albemarle.org.
