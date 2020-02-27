This story was arrested at 8:29 p.m.
Police have arrested an Albemarle County man in New Jersey after he allegedly made threats against Charlottesville City Schools.
Alex Gabriel Prince, 18, was arrested in East Hanover, New Jersey, at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.
The Charlottesville Police Department has obtained warrants against Prince for threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, according to a news release. He is currently being detained in New Jersey pending extradition.
Charlottesville City Schools will return to a normal schedule on Friday.
After-school activities at Charlottesville High School were canceled Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" as police investigated the incident.
A parent reported the possible threat to school staff Thursday morning, and the information was passed along to the Charlottesville Police Department, according to a note sent home to families.
Prince is not affiliated with the school system, police spokesman Tyler Hawn told a reporter earlier in the day.
No prior convictions appear in a statewide search of the online Virginia courts system.
The arrest comes a day after a Fluvanna County juvenile was arrested for allegedly making threats to Fluvanna County Public Schools, triggering a day-long, division-wide closure.
