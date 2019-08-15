It started as a school research project and ended up as a district-wide policy: Albemarle County Public Schools middle school students cannot access their cellphones during school.
The policy, which will go into effect Wednesday, the first day of school, bans students from carrying their phones with them during any part of the school day. The schools will add additional phone lines so that students who need to contact parents during the day may do so.
Students who need to bring phones to school will be required to leave them in lockers during the day.
Students’ families were notified of the new policy this week.
“We want schools to always be healthy, welcoming and supportive for all students. That’s why, after considerable reflection, we have decided that effective [the first day of school] our students no longer will be permitted to carry personal cellphones with them during any part of the school day,” the notification read.
Students may continue to communicate with family by email, under the new policy.
“To ensure that students who need to talk with a parent always are able to do so, we will add phone lines in our school offices as needed,” the notification reads. “We also will continue to relay messages from parents to their children at any time. Students still will be able to use their computers to stay in email communication.”
The notice said that teachers have noted “personal cellphone use by students during the school day has been distracting. Research documents how this interferes with the ability of students to concentrate on their learning and to develop healthy relationships with one another.”
School officials said the policy is the result of a staff review of research conducted during the summer after the issue arose during a school project by a sixth grade class reviewing district policies on technology use.
“They wanted to analyze the technology policy and make recommendations on how to improve them,” said Beth Costa, principal of Henley Middle School. “They learned how distracting cellphones can be and how long it takes for the brain to recover from a phone going off. After that research, I started doing my own.”
She said research shows students who have cellphones on them during class tend to check them more often, even when they are not allowed to use the phones in class.
“We had a policy that said students could only use them during lunch, but they were going off all the time,” Costa said.
The county policy for cellphones in high schools and elementary schools remains the same. That policy allows students to have phones on their person but does not allow their use during class.
The National Institutes of Health did a review of research studies conducted across the country and found the studies show cellphones easily distract students.
The review shows that students may be distracted by the phone sending out alerts, by others using a phone or by simply having the phone on them during a class.
“The user’s own thoughts drift toward a smartphone-related activity, and thereby evince an otherwise unsolicited drive to begin interacting with the device,” the review states. “These … drifts of attention might arise from a desire for more immediate gratification when ongoing goal-directed activities are not perceived as rewarding.”
The review referred to research that shows cellphone users who receive a phone alert displayed “decreased performance on concurrent attention-based tasks” even if they didn’t view the notification. The researchers suggested that notifications prompted “task-irrelevant thoughts” that resulted in poor performance on a primary task.
The notification from the Albemarle division said teachers will work with students to promote conversations and “vital social and emotional learning skills, such as cooperation, communication, assertion, responsibility, empathy, engagement and self-control.”
“Cellphones create a situation where students simply can’t unplug and get away from the peers or the social media or the media,” Costa said. “This policy gives them a day away from the cellphone and a time to reconnect.”