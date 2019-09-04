Some development applications for Albemarle County now may be submitted online.

Applications for site development plans, stormwater management plans, erosion control plans and all subdivision types, including easement and special lot plats, can now be filed online.

Through the new digital development application submission form, applicants may upload a completed application and associated design plans for a new submission or a resubmittal.

The form is available at lfweb.albemarle.org/Forms/CDDSubmission.

After the online submission is completed, applicants will be provided with a transaction number, which can be used to pay through the county’s payment portal to complete the application process, at albemarlecountytaxes.org/payments.

For more information email CDDSubmittal@albemarle.org.

