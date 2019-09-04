Some development applications for Albemarle County now may be submitted online.
Applications for site development plans, stormwater management plans, erosion control plans and all subdivision types, including easement and special lot plats, can now be filed online.
Through the new digital development application submission form, applicants may upload a completed application and associated design plans for a new submission or a resubmittal.
The form is available at lfweb.albemarle.org/Forms/CDDSubmission.
After the online submission is completed, applicants will be provided with a transaction number, which can be used to pay through the county’s payment portal to complete the application process, at albemarlecountytaxes.org/payments.
For more information email CDDSubmittal@albemarle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.