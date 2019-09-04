A planned new facility for The Regents School of Charlottesville has taken another step forward.
The Albemarle County Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a special-use permit for a new campus on Reservoir Road for the private Christian school.
“The goal is to find a permanent, long-term location, where the school can consolidate all of its students in one location, into a school building that’s designed for a school,” said Valerie Long with Williams-Mullen, who is representing the school.
The main school is currently on Ivy Road, with a second location at Jefferson Park Baptist Church, and has about 184 students total. The new school would have an initial maximum student enrollment of 280 students and potential future maximum student enrollment of 468 students.
The higher future maximum will be based on potential future transportation improvements to the intersection of the U.S. 29 Bypass and Fontaine Avenue Extended.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization had submitted a proposal to receive state funding for interchange improvements at Fontaine Avenue and the bypass, but the application did not score high enough to receive Smart Scale funding.
The land is zoned R1 residential and a private school is allowed with a special-use permit. The proposed campus includes multiple academic buildings, a gymnasium, a theater, an administrative office building and an outdoor athletics field.
The Planning Commission also recommended approval of a special exception request related to proposed outdoor athletics lighting.
Long said the plan for enrollment growth is to phase it in over time.
“That represents at each grade level, K-12, two classrooms of 18 students each,” she said. “When you think about it in that context, it doesn't seem like quite as large a number.”
Many families have multiple children at the school, Long said, and others carpool. The school owns a bus that holds 48 students, and it just purchased a second bus.
During Tuesday's packed public hearing, two neighbors of the proposed project said they were concerned about the potential for increased traffic.
“Adding all this traffic to the road will definitely impact all the residents that live there,” said Richard Shrum.
Shrum said he was surprised to find out about the request for the 70-foot-tall lights for the proposed ball field.
“I can't imagine the amount of light that will be shining directly onto my property and the property of others there if those are extended 70 feet,” he said.
Hannah Wolf, a parent and former staff member at the school, said the school tries to teach the children to obey the proper authorities, engage in public discourse and to be good neighbors.
“From the highest level to the smallest child at our school, I think that there is a great desire to be good neighbors and to be a good part of your community, and that we would do whatever we can to work with the people in the area to be a valuable addition to your neighborhood, and not just an inconvenience at times,” she said.
Many parents and faculty spoke in favor of the proposed project.
Long said field light technology has improved, and that the poles would need to be taller than the county’s maximum 35-foot allowance.
“It's much more effective in lighting the area that is desired to be lit, without having the adverse impacts of spillover on adjacent properties or to the entrance corridor,” she said.
The school also would contribute $150,000 for spot safety improvements to Reservoir Road.
The special-use permit is scheduled to go before Albemarle's Board of Supervisors for a final vote Sept. 18.
