As the Albemarle County school division rethinks gifted education, officials want to hear from parents.
The division will host four information sessions this month to discuss the changes and to listen to parents about the gifted program, which is now called Talent Development and Gifted Services.
Sessions will be held Wednesday at Agnor-Hurt Elementary, Oct. 10 at Cale Elementary, Oct. 14 at Brownsville Elementary and Oct. 22 at Baker-Butler Elementary, according to a phone call to parents. All sessions will run from 6 to 7 p.m.
The forums are part of a $105,000 allocation included in this year’s budget to fund the program's redesign. Currently, about 9% of Albemarle students are identified as gifted, with the majority of those being Asian or white. Under the redesign, the focus would shift to identifying and developing talents in every student.
"Every single child has a gift that we can support with attention and encouragement," Superintendent Matt Haas said at a School Board work session earlier this year. "Let’s begin looking for gifted behaviors that all students can develop, rather than looking for gifted individuals."
This is the first year of a three-year plan. Recently, the division hired a program manager to coordinate the changes.
Haas said in a speech to teachers at the start of the school year that the new talent development program is a priority.
"From pre-kindergarten through high school, let’s help students get to know their talents and interests," he said. "Throughout their academic lives with us, let’s do all we can to match learning with skills and career interest areas for students."
Division spokesman Phil Giaramita said division staff will present the changes in the first 30 minutes of the forums while the second half will be for feedback from parents. At the end of the four sessions, a report will be compiled for Haas, outlining comments and identifying areas of improvement, Giaramita said.
