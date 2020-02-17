Albemarle County is hosting a series of educational tours, listening sessions and community panels from February through May to get community input on the county's portion of Court Square.
The county’s Circuit Court and General District Court buildings sit on Albemarle land that was never annexed by the city of Charlottesville. The land also is home to multiple historic markers and a monument to city and county Confederate soldiers.
The county is hosting a history talk given by Jordy Yager, "Mapping Cville: Examining Equity Through History," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 in Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building-McIntire.
The county will hold tours of Court Square from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 15. Attendees should meet in front of the Albemarle County Circuit Court to learn about the markers and memorials on the property.
Two listening sessions will be held March 7 — one at 9 a.m. at Sutherland Middle School and the other at 1 p.m. at the Yancey School Community Center.
On March 20, Siri Russell, director of the county Office of Equity & Inclusion, and Paul Farber, co-founder of The Monument Lab, will hold a community conversation about how residents and local government remember the past for the future. The event is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building-McIntire.
For more information, email communications@albemarle.org.
