Payroll for the Albemarle County Police Department increased by almost $800,000 over the last 10 months.
According to data from the county, between September and July, the start of the new fiscal year, the overall department saw an increase of $790,906.82 for salaries for employees.
The 7.66% increase comes after the county implemented a new pay scale in January for public safety departments.
The police department saw a larger percent increase than did the fire department, which saw a 2.6% increase to the sum of all salaries. ACPD had 154 employees included in September’s salary data, which increased to 158 in the July numbers. Albemarle County Fire Rescue had 109 employees in September and 108 in July.
The Emergency Communication Center’s overall salaries saw the largest percent increase, at 15.6%, from $2,050,197.51 to $2,428,441.90. The department, which also has been struggling with staffing, added seven employees over that time.
Salary information for the Sheriff’s Office, which also was included in the new pay scale, was not included in the information obtained from the county.
Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston and Police Chief Ron Lantz saw salary increases of 8.67% and 11.44%, respectively, since September. Eggleston’s current salary is $147,275.17, while Lantz’s is $147,995, according to salary information provided at the end of July.
Many other high-ranking police department employees have received salary increases since September.
The salaries of Capts. Darrell Byers and Sean Reeves increased 14.5% and 10.7%, respectively, since September. Deputy Chief of Police Major Karen Carr’s salary has increased 16.2% since September.
David Puckett and John Oprandy, two deputy chiefs of ACFR, had salary increases of 9.5% and 9%, respectively.
Payroll in other county departments also has increased since September.
According to Albemarle’s adopted budget, regular salaries, overtime and temporary wages for general government employees increased 6.6% from fiscal year 2019 to FY20, due to an overall 2.3% market increase that went into effect July 1; the full-year impact of the Public Safety Pay Scale that was implemented in January; and newly approved positions, among other things.
In September and November, Albemarle announced two new offices under the county executive department, and both of those came with promotions and raises for the directors.
Emily Kilroy, who had been the county’s community engagement coordinator, was named director of the new Office of Communications & Community Engagement in September. Her salary increased 81.9% to $98,476.10.
Siri Russell, formerly the county’s manager for policy development and special programs, was named director of the new Office of Equity & Inclusion in November. Her salary has increased 92.3% since September to $95,496.
County Attorney Jeff Richardson’s salary has increased 4.35% since September, to $249,073.91, of which $22,643.09 is deferred compensation.
The next three highest-paid county employees — County Attorney Greg Kamptner, Deputy County Executive Doug Walker and Chief Financial Officer Bill Letteri — received only the 2.3% market increase.
Other county department heads’ salaries have increased since September. Director of Social Services Phyllis Savides’s salary increased 18.8% to $147,995. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Crickenberger’s salary increased 17.7% to $137,925.74.
The information provided by the county does not include the school system.