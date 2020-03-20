This story will be updated.
Albemarle Chief of Police Ron Lantz said Friday that one of the department's employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I wanted to share this with the community because I have a request — we need every one of you to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and follow all other guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control] right now," the chief said in a news release. "Public safety is paramount. As so many other front line responders, my team of officers and investigators have to keep doing our work in the community."
Lantz said that the department may have new emergency response protocols; first responders may wear additional personal protective equipment, or ask residents to meet them outside.
It is not yet clear if any other public safety employees have been tested or have been quarantined.
TJHD now has a total of seven positive COVID-19 cases, including the three in Charlottesville and one in Albemarle County that have been previously reported.
The Virginia Department of Health website currently only shows one Charlottesville case announced Monday, but the health district has reported the following numbers:
- Albemarle - 3
- Charlottesville - 3
- Fluvanna - 1
- Greene - 0
- Louisa - 0
- Nelson - 0
The health district's spokeswoman, Kathryn Goodman, said the numbers are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
"We are conducting thorough investigations for each case and will be contacting individuals who may have been exposed," she said, also noting that VDH website numbers are updated daily at noon but may or may not reflect local cases right away, depending on when the local cases are reported.
Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District confirmed Friday the first case of the novel coronavirus in Fluvanna County.
“The health and safety of Fluvanna residents is foremost on my mind,” said Eric Dahl, the Fluvanna County administrator. “It is the duty of every resident to follow recommended guidelines, limit interactions with others, and practice good hygiene. Social distancing is effective at slowing the spread, and the right thing to do.”
