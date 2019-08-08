REMOVE ALLISON'S TAGLINE from Tagline area
Add the "crime" tag
cutline:
Albemarle police said (that) at about 11 p.m. Aug. 7 (comma) an approximately 6 foot tall (hyphenate), heavyset African American male (man) entered Rio Road East Kangaroo gas station (the Kangaroo gas station on East Rio Road) with a weapon and demanded money.
make the slug on the photo:
20190809_cdp_news_suspect_p1
The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Kangaroo gas station in the 1000 block of Rio Road East (East Rio Road).
At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, an approximately 6 foot tall(hypehante), heavyset African American male (man), (delete comma) entered the store with a weapon and demanded money, according to authorities.
People (Anyone) with information related to this (the) incident or that (who) can identify the subject can (is asked to) call (delete) contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.