An Albemarle County man is facing a slew of charges in connection with several burglaries that took place in the last month in and around the Southwood community.
Devin Sebastian Widener, 22, is accused of burglarizing the Rainbow House, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia and Habitat for Humanity locations as well as destruction of property, trespassing and grand larceny with the intent to sell such property. The incidents all occurred from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2, according to a news release from the Albemarle County Police Department.
Widener is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Police officers are continuing to investigate and those with information related to the case are encouraged to call (434) 296-5807.
