The Albemarle County Police Department is offering a workshop to help promote safe and secure worship services.
The House of Worship Safety Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at First Baptist Church, 735 Park St. in Charlottesville. The workshop is open to all congregations in Charlottesville, Albemarle and nearby communities.
Participants will learn techniques for crime prevention, how to identify active assailants and develop security plans and form security teams.
Lunch from Mission BBQ will be provided but space is limited. RSVP to Officer Joe George at georgej@albemarle.org by Wednesday.
