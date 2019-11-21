The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for information about a missing man. 

Mark Kenneth Robbins has been missing since Sunday and was last seen on foot in the area of Lambs Road in Albemarle, according to police.

Robbins is described as a 58 year old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, a black beanie hat and carrying a yellow backpack. 

Anyone with additional information regarding Robbins’ whereabouts, are asked to contact ACPD Detective Jon McKay at (434) 296-5807.

