The Albemarle County Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed a Sunday evening crash to share information with the department.

At about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64 at Richmond Road, according to the county.

The crash involved a black 2000 Toyota sedan and a black 2010 Buick SUV.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to contact Officer J. Morris at (434) 296-5807.

No further information is available at this time.

