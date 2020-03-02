Albemarle County and a contractor will be inspecting properties in the rural areas to increase the quality of real estate data and improve the accuracy of assessments.
The inspections are a normal part of the assessment process and are done on about a fifth of properties annually, the county said in a news release.
The visits are primarily completed by county appraisal staff, but Wingate Appraisal Services will assist with property inspections in rural parts of Albemarle between March and July.
The exterior inspections are to ensure that property information on file with the county is accurate, the release said.
The individuals completing the assessments will have county IDs and be driving vehicles marked with signs that read "Real Estate Assessment - Wingate Appraisal Services." A letter explaining the inspection process on Albemarle County letterhead and signed by the county assessor can be produced upon request.
The inspectors will be knocking on doors to let the residents know that they are there, and in some cases ask specific questions about basement finish or other general details where needed. If the resident does not answer the door, the inspector will continue with their review of the exterior property. The inspectors' names and vehicles descriptions have been registered with the Albemarle County Police Department.
Residents should call the county police at (434) 977-9041 if they see any suspicious activity, the release said.
