RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week announced new grant money to help preserve farmland around the state.

The Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund was awarding $350,000 total in grants for Albemarle, Clarke, Fauquier and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

The specific amount Albemarle was awarded could not be determined by press time.

The money is to be used to provide an incentive for farm and forest owners to put land into a conservation easement.

