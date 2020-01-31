Albemarle County's chief financial officer, Bill Letteri, will retire Aug. 1.
Letteri will have worked for the county for 13 years at his retirement, capping a career of 25 years of public service in Virginia and North Carolina.
“Albemarle County’s strong financial position is due in large part to Bill’s leadership throughout his career here to develop and manage our financial models, and our capital financial program," County Executive Jeff Richardson said in a news release.
Letteri began his career in Albemarle in 2007 as director of the office of facilities development. He served as deputy county executive from 2009 to 2018 and will retire as CFO.
Under Letteri's leadership, Albemarle issued general obligation bonds following the 2016 bond referendum, negotiated the courts agreement and upheld the county’s top credit rating. Letteri also led the consolidation of the county’s facilities development, general services and water resources departments into the Department of Facilities and Environmental Services.
Albemarle will begin the search for Letteri's replacement immediately.
“It has been an exciting time to be a part of an evolving and progressive organization," Letteri said in the release. "I have witnessed the transformation of a predominantly rural county to one that effectively balances the beauty and value of its natural environment with the needs of a growing urban core.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.