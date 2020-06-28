The Albemarle County School Board is continuing to look at what removing school resource officers could mean for the division.
Last week, the board voted to support ending the daily presence of SROs and stood by that decision Friday during another four-hour retreat as the discussion turned to what program and relationship with the Albemarle County Police Department should come next.
A slight majority of 2,000 high and middle school students surveyed in the last week said officers protected the school and made them feel safe. However, 14% of respondents said the officers made them uncomfortable and 7% said they distracted them from schoolwork. Black students made up 11% of the responses while Hispanic students made up 8%.
“To me, 15% of our students having a problem is far more important to me than 85% not,” board member David Oberg said.
At the end of Friday’s retreat, board members were supportive of an amended resolution drafted by board member Judy Le that directed the superintendent to develop new protocols in lieu of the most recent SRO program.
No vote was taken and board members will review the resolution July 9 at their next meeting.
The Albemarle County School Board started talking about removing police officers from schools earlier this month following a national conversation about racism and the role of policing in American justice and police brutality and calls from local activists to end the program. Activists argued that resources could be better used for district social workers or for programming to support Black students.
Charlottesville announced June 11 that it was ending its agreement with the Charlottesville Police Department that allowed for police in schools. Several other school systems across the country have taken similar steps.
What will replace the program in Charlottesville still is unclear. The division is planning a series of community forums this summer, and officials want to have a new model in place by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
On Friday, county school division data and surveys supplemented the School Board’s conversations. The data was part of a review the board requested earlier this month.
Principals surveyed were generally supportive of the program, according to a division summary. They said the officers have helped students contemplating suicide and done welfare checks for students and families.
“Again, these are all things patrol officers could do, but I think it would be important for patrol officers to develop some relation with the school and community,” a principal wrote.
Albemarle has five officers assigned to schools.
Another principal wrote that they have worked as a team with the officers to support students.
“Over the years, I have also seen families and students anxious about a police officer in the building or interacting with their family,” the principal wrote. “I’ve learned that usually once the roles are explained and a positive relationship is formed, that anxiousness lessens, to some degree.”
Nearly a quarter of Black students surveyed disagreed that an officer in school makes them feel safe and 23% said the officers made them feel uncomfortable.
A research brief compiled by EAB, an independent agency that the division contracts with, found no conclusive evidence to support the claims that SROs shape students’ perceptions of the police in a positive way, decrease criminality and disruptive behaviors or protect schools in the event of mass shooting.
EAB did find that research confirms that SROs excessively criminalize low-level offenses and indicates Black students are more likely to be arrested than white students at school.
To kickstart the board’s discussions about next steps, School Board attorney Ross Holden presented a draft resolution that would provide more direction to division staff members.
“We've had an SRO program for decades,” School Board attorney Ross Holden said. “We don't have an off-the-shelf substitute program. That's going to require some research, some discussion before we can bring back your recommendations or at least actions for you to consider, hopefully in the near future.”
The roles and responsibilities of police in schools is outlined in a memorandum of understanding between the police department and school division. The current program's MOU was last revised in 2008. Both parties have been reviewing the document and recently drafted a new agreement that was provided to the School Board earlier this month.
Holden’s resolution would direct schools Superintendent Matt Haas to provide the School Board with five years of arrest data, broken down by demographics and offenses and to determine whether the SRO program has been implemented correctly and meets its goals.
Additionally, Haas would evaluate the draft MOU to see if it provides a model for further consideration, explore other school security strategies and processes and develop new protocols, if necessary.
Oberg said he didn’t think Holden’s resolution reflected the intention of the motion he made last week to eliminate the daily presence of SROs.
Oberg supported Le’s amended resolution, which nixes the first two directives and focuses on creating a new program.
“As shown by my amended draft resolution, I also felt like we had given some good direction at the end of last meeting, so I would like to continue with that,” Le said.
Board chairman Jonno Alcaro said he thought a MOU with the police department would still be needed to outline their relationship and security protocols.
“The one thing that I would like to have us consider and perhaps have schools consider is to have to maintain some kind of a relationship — I'm not saying full time on campus; I'm not doing that at all — but with the SROs so that it's a known quantity when we need help,” Alcaro said.
