On Thursday, the Albemarle County School Board didn’t alter the $180 million list of recommended school construction and maintenance projects for the next five years that was proposed at last month’s meeting.
The 10 construction projects address capacity concerns, school safety and the division’s aging school facilities. The division’s Long-Range Planning Advisory Committee included the recommendations in its 2019 report.
The School Board will formally adopt the committee’s recommendations as its own priorities at the Aug. 22 meeting, a key step in developing its five-year Capital Improvement Plan request for the Board of Supervisors to consider.
The committee’s top project was a $2 million plan that would install electronic locks and a camera buzz-in system at all schools. During Thursday’s meeting, board member Steve Koleszar asked for that project to be eliminated from the CIP.
“I feel very strongly that’s a misuse of county funds,” he said. “I feel that our core mission is to create a community of learners and learning, and I feel like treating our community as being dangerous, and how we have to have all this excess security, undermines that core mission … It’s giving into the fear of the moment rather than the reality of what we want our schools to be.”
He added the school system’s “real true security is the strength of our community” and that the buzzer systems send a message to children and the community that they should be afraid of their neighbors.
David Oberg and the other board members disagreed and voted down his motion.
“It has to do with the fact that children should, from my perspective, not be exposed to anybody who feels like coming to the school at any time,” Oberg said, adding that the proposed security measures are similar to those at other government buildings and private businesses, such as law firms.
“It’s something that may very well dissuade someone from doing something inappropriate,” Oberg said. “We have custody issues where we have non-custodial parents who can cause problems. We have circumstances where we have to have no-trespass orders for members of our community. And if we have a no-trespass order but there’s no security at the door, we don’t know that that person hasn’t come into the school.”
Koleszar pointed out that the division has spent millions changing the entrances to its schools so that all are controlled and visitors have to walk by a staff member to enter.
Board member Graham Paige said recent mass shootings in Virginia Beach; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio, are wake-up calls.
“So even though we might think about our community as being very safe, I think what happened there could easily happen in other places,” he said.
Parking lot expansion
Albemarle County is planning to add 55 parking spaces at Western Albemarle High School to accommodate current and future demand for the already overcrowded lot.
The plan, included in the consent agenda of Thursday’s School Board meeting, would cost $400,000. Division staff have recommended using leftover funds from the 2016 bond referendum to complete the project. They are expecting the Western Albemarle science addition and modernization project to be completed under budget.
Using those leftover funds would be subject to the Board of Supervisors’ approval. The School Board will vote on the parking plan at its Aug. 22 meeting. There was no discussion about the proposal at Thursday’s meeting.
Division spokesman Phil Giaramita said a grassy area near the school’s driveway will be converted to parking spots, which could be available as early as the end of this school year.
Western Albemarle has 30% less parking than Albemarle and Monticello high schools, and its lot doesn’t meet state guidelines that recommend student parking should accommodate one-third of the student enrollment.
Monticello is the only school with a parking lot that meets state guidelines. Albemarle High School is about 288 spaces short, based on current enrollment, according to a division parking analysis. Western is 116 spaces short.
“This is a good immediate solution, but in the long-term, additional parking need to be considered at both Western Albemarle and Albemarle High School,” division staff wrote in the agenda item.
Enrollment at both schools is projected to grow by 10% in the next five years, according to division data.
The challenge at Western was made worse when the school lost 32 parking spaces because of the construction of addition science labs. That’s part of the reason why Western is getting the expansion, said Rosalyn Schmitt, the division’s chief operations officer.
The available funding also is associated with Western, and the school has more student drivers.
According to the division’s analysis, Western issues one pass per every 3.9 students, Monticello issues one per every five students and Albemarle issues one per every 5.6 students.
Giaramita said space dedicated for the driver education program will be utilized to create 30 temporary spots while the other lot is under construction.
Western Albemarle’s student newspaper, The Western Hemisphere, called attention to the issue in February, describing students’ frustrations with the cramped parking lot.
“The more pressing issue with the Western parking system is that there are simply not enough spots for everyone that wants one, and it is actually getting worse each year,” then-news editor William Peritz wrote.