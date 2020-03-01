The Albemarle County school division is hosting a community forum on grading practices this week.
Ken O’Connor, a consultant who specializes in issues related to the communication of student achievement, especially grading and reporting, will be conducting the forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henley Middle School.
O'Connor led two days of professional development for county teachers that focused on the issue and why changes are necessary in July, and also held a community forum at that time.
"The response was so overwhelming that we asked him to return to give more parents the opportunity to gain from his research and insight," the division said in an email to parents.
