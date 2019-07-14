The Albemarle County school division is hosting a community forum on grading this week.
Ken O’Connor, a consultant who specializes in issues related to the communication of student achievement, especially grading and reporting, will be conducting the forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jack Jouett Middle School library.
"From the shortcomings of grades for communicating meaningful feedback to the challenges created by wide variance in grading practices, educators, students and parents recognize that we need new strategies and new tools to measure and communicate student achievement," Jennifer Sublette, director of professional learning for Albemarle County Public Schools, said in an email to parents. "We are excited to begin the conversation about exploring and reforming our grading and feedback systems."
The event, which is free and open to the public, is part of the division's Community Speaker Series of community forums.