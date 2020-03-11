Albemarle County Public Schools have suspended all school-related travel outside of the county by students and staff as the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia grows.
The division has also suspended travel within the county to events with 100 or more people and canceled school activities or gatherings of 100 people or more, with the only exception being school cafeterias when meals are being served, according to a Wednesday evening news release.
Western Albemarle High School’s spring musical, The Addams Family, will reschedule its performances for a later date. The upcoming Western Albemarle High School and Albemarle High School band trip to Disney World in Orlando also is canceled, officials said.
The changes are effective Thursday, according to the release, and will continue until further notice.
Outside organizations will no longer be able to use school facilities for meetings of more than 100 attendees.
In addition, the school division will follow the requirements of the Virginia High School League, the governing body for all athletic events in the state, to decide whether ACPS students will participate in interscholastic competitions.
All classrooms will receive supplies of antimicrobial disinfectants, effective in killing coronavirus, for daily use to keep surfaces clean, and alcohol-based sanitizers will be distributed throughout all the schools for areas where sinks are not available.
Any student or staff member exhibiting a fever will be sent home.
Staff and parents are being asked to refrain from handshaking or engaging in high-five greetings, and teachers will reinforce infection control measures with students, including frequent handwashing, respiratory etiquette, and refraining from touching the nose, mouth or eyes.
No coronavirus cases have been identified in Albemarle County.
The division is requesting that parents to ensure that their child’s school has their current contact information and to plan for the possible need to pick up their child in the event their child becomes ill at school. Parents also should be planning child care options should it become necessary to close schools for several days or longer.
The school division has posted its COVID-19 management plan along with helpful resources on its website at k12albemarle.org/coronavirus.
